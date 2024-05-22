One hurt after Southeast Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – One person was hurt in an overnight shooting in Southeast Roanoke, according to the Roanoke City Police Department.

Authorities said it happened at about 1 a.m. on Riverdale Road.

Recommended Videos

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

At this time, investigators are unable to release the identity of the victim and their condition is unclear.

We’re told no suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.