Man arrested, charged in connection with Southeast Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va, – A man was taken into custody in connection with a Southeast Roanoke shooting that sent one person to the hospital, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

On Thursday shortly before 1 a.m., officers were called to the intersection of 9th Street and Jamison Avenue after receiving a report that a person had been shot.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Upon arrival, police were alerted that a citizen had transported the victim to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

After investigating further, authorities identified Shaquai J. Cary as a suspect and arrested him for malicious wounding.

Roanoke Police said this incident is still currently under investigation

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it is properly sent. Both call and text can remain anonymous.