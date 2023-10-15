Armed man wanted in several counties in New River Valley, West Virginia identified

According to Chief Deputy Scott Moye, witnesses said the wanted man matches the description of the subject pictured on the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office page.

A man wanted for home break-ins in several counties in the New River Valley and West Virginia has been identified.

The Bland County Sheriff’s Office said the man was identified by West Virginia State Police as Anthony Meyers.

We’re told Meyers is a federal fugitive and is considered armed and dangerous. The sheriff’s office said he failed to report to his federal probation officer on July 31, and is also considered a violent sexual predator.

He now faces charges in at least four Virginia counties and several in West Virginia.

As we’ve reported, Meyers was previously spotted in Pulaski, Wythe, Bland, and Giles counties in connection with several reported home break-ins in the area.

According to authorities, Meyers was last seen in Union, West Virginia.

If you see or have contact with Meyers, you’re asked to call 911 immediately.