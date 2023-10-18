How local congressmen are voting for House Speaker in Washington

VIRGINIA – All eyes are on Congress after two failed attempts to elect a new Speaker of the House.

It’s now been two weeks since former Speaker Kevin McCarthy was voted out.

On Wednesday, a second vote was held in an attempt to elect Ohio Representative Jim Jordan.

The speaker must receive 217 votes.

In this latest round of voting, Jordan only received 199 votes.

The three congressmen who represent our region — Bob Good, Ben Cline and Morgan Griffith have all voted in favor of Jordan.

All work in the House is put on hold until a new speaker is elected. Another idea in the meantime is to expand the powers of the temporary speaker.

“I think the way out of it will be something that is hard to predict right at the moment and might just kind of bend the rules a tiny bit to get things done, at least long enough to pass an aid package for Israel, something like that,” said 10 News Political Analyst Ed Lynch.

Rep. Good released a statement on X Wednesday reading, “I will be voting for the best for America today. I will be voting for grassroots Republicans who entrusted us with the majority a year ago. I will be voting for my constituents in VA05. I will be voting for Jim Jordan — for as long as it takes!”