Mill Mountain Zoo to host ‘Zoo Boo’ event

ROANOKE, Va. – The spooky season is here, and you can celebrate by heading up to the Mill Mountain Zoo for the annual “Zoo Boo” event.

Zoo Boo is the zoo’s biggest event of the year, bringing in people from all over the community. Different organizations and businesses from the community will have booths to pass out candy and share about their company.

Mill Mountain Zoo encourages kids and families to wear their best costumes to come and trick-or-treat throughout the zoo.

Last year, the zoo had over a thousand people come to the event, and they are hoping for more this year.

“Maybe a haunted story time, and our animals will have some spooky enrichments, maybe some pumpkins in their enclosures that they will have a bunch of fun destroying. It’s sort of Halloween themed, but it is just a day at the zoo,” Katie Harlow, zoo educator at Mill Mountain Zoo said.

The Zoo Boo event is on Oct. 28 and will cost the same as admission to the zoo on a normal day.

For more information on the event, click here.