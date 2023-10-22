Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash on Wards Road in Lynchburg, police say

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash on Wards Road in Lynchburg Saturday night, according to Lynchburg Police.

Police said LPD officers and Lynchburg Fire Department personnel responded to the intersection of Wards Road and CVCC Campus Drive at around 7 p.m. for reports of a motorcycle crash.

We’re told when officers arrived at the scene, they found a motorcycle in the woods with the driver thrown from it. Authorities said the driver was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital and is in critical condition.

The LPD Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash.

Anyone who may have captured the crash on camera or witnessed it is asked to contact Officer Bauserman at 434-455-6047.