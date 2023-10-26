Morgan Olson to lay off over 400 employees by 2024

Hundreds of people will soon be out of work in Southside.
Morgan Olson filed a warn notice with the state announcing plans to lay off more than 400 people by mid-December.
This comes just a few years after they invested millions to open a delivery truck assembly plant in the Cane Creek Centre outside Danville.
The manufacturing company is also reducing its workforce in Tennessee and Michigan due to current economic conditions.
A spokesperson for the company provided the following statement to 10 News.
“Customers have recently communicated to Morgan Olson that new vehicle purchase orders will be delayed due to the current economic conditions and forecasts.
As a result, Morgan Olson will be temporarily reducing their workforce at all three Morgan Olson locations in Michigan, Tennessee, and Virginia.
Ongoing production will continue at all locations as the company works towards expanding its customer base and preparing for market recovery.”Kenneth Klein, Director of Marketing & Communications for Morgan Olson