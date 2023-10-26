Morgan Olson to lay off over 400 employees by 2024

Hundreds of people will soon be out of work in Southside.

Morgan Olson filed a warn notice with the state announcing plans to lay off more than 400 people by mid-December.

This comes just a few years after they invested millions to open a delivery truck assembly plant in the Cane Creek Centre outside Danville.

The manufacturing company is also reducing its workforce in Tennessee and Michigan due to current economic conditions.

A spokesperson for the company provided the following statement to 10 News.