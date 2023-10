Photo by Imani on Unsplash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Residents in Shawsville and Elliston are being impacted by a water outage.

The Montgomery County Public Service Authority said crews are in the process of fixing the issue as of 3:50 p.m. Friday.

PSA said crews are working to locate the problem and make repairs, and we’re told they will continue to work until the water is restored.

A restoration time has not been provided.

10 News will update this article as more information becomes available.