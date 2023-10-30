Lynchburg crash leaves bicyclist in critical condition

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A crash involving a bicycle left a man in the hospital Sunday, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Officers said they responded to the intersection of 12th and Kemper streets for a vehicle crash involving a bicycle.

The bicyclist, a man, was sent to Lynchburg General Hospital in critical condition, according to police. His identity was not shared.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene, authorities said. The driver’s identity was also not shared.

The crash is now under investigation by LPD’s Traffic Safety Unit. It was unclear if charges will be sought in this case.

If you saw the crash or know anything about the incident, you’re asked to contact Officer M. Bauserman with the Traffic Safety Unit at 434-455-6047 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter a tip online or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Lynchburg police said the Crime Stoppers program offers up to a $1,000 reward for information about the incident.