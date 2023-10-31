Delegate Chris Head looking to represent newly formed Virginia Senate District 3

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – All eyes are on Virginia this November as all 140 seats in the General Assembly are up for grabs.

One of the newly formed districts is State Senate District 3, where Democrat Jade Harris is facing Republican Chris Head.

Head has served in the House of Delegates for the last 12 years. But after redistricting, he decided to run for the open State Senate seat in District 3.

District 3 encompasses part of Roanoke County, Botetourt County, Craig County, Alleghany County, Rockbridge County, and part of Augusta County.

“I am solidly pro-life, pro-business, reduced size government. I am solidly for anything that is going to promote self-reliance, and I am also going to be a pro-second amendment,” said Head.

Head said he also would support rolling back taxes and a 15-week abortion ban.

Head’s campaign signs read “proven conservative.”

“The proven part is the important piece in that. You can say you are conservative but talk is cheap. And you have to be able to go back and look at what people have done. And the advantage I have with this is after 12 years in the house, I’ve got 12 years of voting records to take a look at,” he said.

Currently, the General Assembly is split with the House controlled by Republicans and the Senate controlled by Democrats.

Head is hoping he can be part of the change for Republicans to gain control of the Senate and create a Republican trifecta, making it easier for legislation to be passed.

“Something I am certainly hopeful we will be able to do. A lot of the agenda that Governor Youngkin wanted to get accomplished he hasn’t been able to do because you have a Democratic-controlled senate that has blocked things,” said Head.

