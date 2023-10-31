Meet Jade Harris: Democratic candidate for new Virginia Senate District 3

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – Democratic candidate Jade Harris hopes she will be the one to represent the newly drawn Senate District 3.

Constituents in Virginia’s new Senate District 3 will vote for their first representative in this year’s election. The district does not have an incumbent senator, but a portion of the new District 3 was formerly represented by Sen. Emmett Hanger, who announced earlier this year he would not seek election after Virginia’s redistricting process placed his home in District 2.

Harris has lived most of her life in Rockbridge County native and was previously elected to Glasgow Town Council and vice mayor. She hopes having a new face could spark change in the General Assembly.

“When you’ve been there awhile, you’re kind of set in your ways, you want to do things the same old same old. The same old same old isn’t working for our communities anymore,” Harris said.

Harris’s campaign has run mostly on advocating for affordable housing, protecting reproductive choice and infrastructure. One area of particular interest is Interstate 81.

One issue relevant to District 3 is broadband as the area is made up of many rural counties.

“Our area could be at risk for being left out if we don’t go ahead and expand broadband all the way to that last mile access as well. Making sure every household and treat it as a utility,” Harris said.

10 News asked Harris why people should fill out the box next to her name come election night.

“I’m a new face, with new ideas and a lived experience to apply those ideas in a way that’s going to be conducive for the people of this community,” Harris said.

