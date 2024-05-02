14-year-old taken into custody in connection with bomb threat at Linkhorne Middle School in Lynchhbug

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A 14-year-old has been charged in connection with a bomb threat at Linkhorne Middle School Thursday morning, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Police were dispatched to Linkhorne Middle at about 9:15 a.m. concerning the incident. Shortly before 10 a.m., students were dismissed. Linkhorne Elementary School was also evacuated briefly out of an abundance of caution; however, activities are now back to normal, authorities said.

Recommended Videos

We’re told the teen has been taken into custody and is charged with the threat to bomb a building. Authorities said K9 units were used to further search the grounds.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective R. Williams at 434-455-6160 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.