Summer preview: Temperatures near record highs again Thursday afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. – 2024 has been one of the warmest years on record in the Roanoke Valley (so far), and Thursday is a continuation of that.

Though the morning starts comfortably, an area of high pressure overhead favors a quick warm-up.

The mountains reach 80 to 85°, while Roanoke, Lynchburg and Southside get close to 90°.

High temperature forecast for Thursday, 5/2/2024

On average, the first 90° day doesn’t come until mid-to-late May. That’s part of why the new HeatRisk tool, developed by NOAA and CDC, is in the Level 2 Thursday.

Those sensitive to heat may feel the affects of it Thursday.

Temperatures will peak about two degrees lower Friday, though still very warm.

A few hit-or-miss showers and storms will arrive after 7 or 8 p.m., mostly favoring areas west of Lynchburg and Danville.

Showers and storms will be hit-or-miss Friday evening.

A steady flow of moisture Saturday will lead to waves of showers. One such wave will come in during the morning, and it looks like it will ride along the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Areas of light rain will be possible Saturday morning.

The most widespread rain/stormiest weather arrives during the evening, and it lasts off and on into Sunday morning.

More numerous showers and storms arrive Saturday evening.

There’s cautious optimism (for weekend plans like TacoRitas) that we trade morning rain for just hit-or-miss storms Sunday afternoon.

Helping you plan for the weekend with wet weather on the way.

Beyond the weekend, the pattern looks very summer-like. Morning lows in the 60s give way to afternoon highs in the 80s. There’s the daily chance for afternoon showers and storms too.