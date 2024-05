Safety is the focus this weekend in the Star City.

The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office is hosting the Safe Community Expo to raise money for Project Lifesaver.

The program helps locate and rescue individuals with cognitive disorders who may wander off and get lost.

The expo will feature a craft show, free shred event, a raffle and a car show.

The event starts at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Berglund Special Events Center.