A good opportunity to focus on your wellness.

Free health screenings will be available at Walmart pharmacies across the country this weekend.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

It’s all part of “Walmart Wellness Day.” You can get free health screenings for glucose, cholesterol, BMI, and blood pressure.

Select stores will also offer vision screenings.

Immunizations for COVID-19, shingles, tetanus, and others will also be available.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at all Walmart pharmacies.