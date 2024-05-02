Police: Two teens arrested for trespassing at E.C. Glass High School, classes dismissed early

LYNCHBURG, Va. – E.C. Glass High School students were dismissed early out of an abundance of caution Thursday morning after two teenagers were arrested for trespassing at the school, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

LPD officers said they received the initial report about the two trespassers at about 7 a.m. After arriving at the scene, Lynchburg Police started searching the school grounds and located two teen boys, who are 17 and 18 years of age and current students at E.C. Glass, according to authorities.

Both were charged with the following:

Trespassing on school property

Entering the property of another to damage

“LPD requested assistance from the Liberty University Police Department and Virginia State Police,” the Lynchburg Police Department said. “Both agencies provided K-9 units trained in explosive detection to assist with searching the school grounds. After the search was completed, the school was determined to be safe.”