Nelson County man arrested after reportedly trying to rob resident at knifepoint

A Nelson County man is now behind bars after breaking into a home and trying to rob a victim at knifepoint, according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities were dispatched to the 4800 block of Patrick Henry Highway early Wednesday morning after receiving a report about a disturbance.

Deputies were told that a man had entered the residence while armed with a knife, demanding money from the victim.

The victim was able to identify the suspect, leading to the eventual arrest of 67-year-old John Lewis Meredith, of Roseland, according to reports.

He currently faces the following charges, authorities said:

Abduction

Assault and Battery

Attempted Robbery

Breaking and Entering

Meridith is being held without bond at Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail, the sheriff’s office said.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in this incident and there is no current threat to the surrounding area.