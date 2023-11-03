Parrott Mountain wildfire now 90% contained

The wildfire on Parrott Mountain is now 90% contained, according to Pulaski County Emergency Management.

Cres said the risk to homes in the area is now greatly reduced. Roadways are now open.

We’re told crews will return to fire lines on Friday to watch for hotspots and mop up where necessary.

In the post, PCEM said that leaf fall will continue to pose a threat to control lines.

Smoke and flames from the fire could also be visible until rain moves through over the area.

As we reported Wednesday, the fire had burned more than 500 acres of land. Crews said the estimate may change as mapping wraps up in Giles County.