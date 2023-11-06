Upwards of 16% of votes have already been cast in Montgomery County and other localities

ROANOKE, Va. – Tuesday is Election Day but some people have already made their voice heard by either voting early or sending in an absentee ballot.

Some localities like Montgomery and Roanoke counties have already received about 15% of voters’ ballots.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

In Roanoke City, over 6,000 votes have been submitted through early in-person voting.

Roanoke County has seen 15% of voters cast their ballot as of Monday.

In Danville, just over 1,000 votes.

Montgomery County has seen nearly 16% of registered voters already cast their ballot.

In Campbell County, out of 41,000 voters, 3,800 have already voted.

And in Rockbridge County, just under 2,000 people have performed their civic duty.

The two issues at the top of people’s minds while heading to the polls this week, inflation and access to abortions.

Currently, Virginia’s House of Delegates is controlled by Republicans, and the State Senate is controlled by Democrats.

While Republicans are looking to create a trifecta for control of the Governorship, House of Delegates, and State Senate, Democrats are hoping to keep their power in the Senate.

Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee is stressing the importance of Democrats keeping control of Virginia’s Senate so abortion access is not threatened.

“Virginia is the last state in the south that has not passed an abortion ban and if they get a trifecta, they will use their unchecked power to set Virginia back decades,” said Heather Williams with the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee.

10 News spoke with voters in Roanoke and asked what issue is most important to them when heading to the polls this November.

“Definitely the economy. That’s first priority to me,” said Roanoke voter, Katelin Lovell.

“Food prices, gas prices, cost of living, that’s most of my worries,” said another voter, Rita Lowry.

There are some things to keep in mind before voting on Tuesday.

“Number one where you vote and where you are registered to vote because your vote will only count where you are registered to vote. And then bring an appropriate form of identification for voting,” said Roanoke City’s Director of Elections, Andrew Cochran.

To find your voter precinct, click here.