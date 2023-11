ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A multi-vehicle crash has closed a portion of West Main Street, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the westbound lane of West Main Street at Fort Lewis Church Road if at all possible.

We’re told the crash happened at about 6:40 a.m. and is causing delays for those traveling toward Montgomery County.

We will continue to update this article as we learn more