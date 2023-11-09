Meet Cody: Montgomery County Fire-EMS’ first foster dog

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Most days you’ll find Cody lounging on the couch at the Montgomery County Fire-EMS Department in Riner. The new ‘hire’ is settling into life at the station.

“He lives here at the station. He works more hours than any of us,” said Capt. Gerad Sherman. “Sometimes we call him ‘Grandpa Scoob.’”

Sherman says Cody gets 24/7 care with food, playtime, and plenty of walks.

“He made it very clear he loves the people here and he wants to snuggle and hang out,” said Sherman. “So we’ve got a blanket on one of the couches and that’s, he knows his spot now. So you can sit on the couch and pet him and he’ll come rest his head in your lap and sleep next to you all day.”

The 9-year-old Great Dane-German Shepherd mix was surrendered to the Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center this summer.

“He’s been here in the shelter for a long time,” said Director Eileen Mayhan.

She says nationwide, adoptions are down, especially for dogs.

“It’s getting harder out there in the world. And I think, you know, things are expensive and time is so valuable now,” said Mayhan. “Dogs are a little bit more of a time responsibility and also they do cost a little bit more. So, we are having more difficulty getting dogs adopted.”

When the rescue squad reached out to her a few weeks ago about starting a foster dog program, Mayhan jumped at the chance.

“We were hoping that we could get him into a great home and we’re hoping this foster is the first step along that path,” said Mayhan.

After a meet-and-greet with several dogs at the shelter, the crew picked Cody. He moved into his new temporary home on Sunday.

The program not only gets Cody out of the shelter, but it also helps first responders deal with the stress of the job.

“You never really know what that call is that’s going to bother you. It’s not so much a matter of if, it’s a matter of when,” said Sherman.

He said that one of the best ways to cope, proven by research, is through peer support.

“Another great resource is Cody. He’s become part of our peer support,” said Sherman, adding that having Cody around makes the tough calls a little easier.

“When you come back, sometimes, you may not want to talk,” said Sherman. “You may not want to do much, but Cody is always there for whatever you need. He can be an ear to listen or someone just to sit in silence with.”

The crew’s hoping Cody finds his forever home and will be the first of many fosters.

“Fire and EMS is a great field. We love what we do. We love being able to serve the citizens. This is hopefully a way that we can serve Cody, we can serve some more citizens,” said Sherman. “Hopefully get a lot more dogs adopted.”

To learn more about Cody or other animals up for adoption, contact the Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center online or by calling (540) 382-5795.