Operation Christmas Child kicks off for the holidays

LYNCHBURG, VA – With Christmas right around the corner, one group is making sure children all around the world will have a Christmas to remember.

Operation Christmas Child is a program run by Samaritan’s Purse.

Shoeboxes are packed full of toys, school supplies, and personal care items. From there, they get sent to a distribution center and sent to kids all across the world.

“These shoeboxes go to some pretty rough places where these children are struggling in these third world countries where it’s difficult for them to live and survive, and they don’t have access to the gospel and to churches. We are able to be Jesus and to share his love through these shoebox gifts,” Lynchburg Operation Christmas Child Logistics Coordinator Jacob Sorrells said.

On Monday, November 20 at 6 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church in Lynchburg is holding a commissioning ceremony to finalize and celebrate the boxes.

You can find a donation site near you, and more information on the program here.