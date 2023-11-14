One adult hospitalized following explosion at Lynchburg school

LYNCHBURG, Va. – An adult was taken to the hospital after a reported explosion in the cafeteria/kitchen area at R.S. Payne Elementary School, according to the Lynchburg Fire Department.

Authorities said it happened at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning and several kitchen workers were in the area in addition to children who were eating breakfast in the cafeteria at the time of the incident.

The entire school was immediately evacuated in response, with LFD medical personnel being called in to evaluate those affected.

According to the fire department, two adults were treated on the scene, while a third was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for complaints of difficulty breathing.

“An investigation indicates the cause of the explosion was the sudden release of pressurized steam from a malfunctioning kitchen device,” the Lynchburg Fire Department said. “There were no dangerous gasses or chemicals released and no other damage was done to the kitchen.”

The scene was cleared by 10 a.m., authorities report.