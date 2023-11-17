Lexington community reacts to hazardous air quality

LEXINGTON, Va. – As the wildfire blazes, Lexington has some of the worst air quality in the area on Friday, falling into the hazardous category.

Health officials warn people to be aware of the smoke and limit outdoor activity.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

On Friday a thick haze sat around the Virginia Military Institute, homes, and downtown Lexington.

Despite the air quality, some people still decided to take a quick stroll outside. However, they said being outside felt a little odd.

“Just kind of surreal,” Lexington resident Emilie Davis said. “It’s warm, unseasonably warm right now, and so you kind of look outside, and it looks almost like it’s foggy, gray and cold and then you come outside, and it’s warm and hard to breathe.”

While there’s concern for the smoke that’s fallen over Lexington, people are also thinking about fire crews working closer to the wildfire.

Bank of The James in downtown Lexington collected water donations and snacks to send to volunteers, hoping to make a difference during the busy time.

“These people aren’t going to spend Thanksgiving with their family,” Christy Dame, a banker, said. “We may need them one day, and you give back when you can.”

They plan to deliver donations to a command center in Natural Bridge over the weekend.

Doctors say in hazardous air conditions, people should keep windows closed, use air filters and an N95 mask to filter out air pollution.