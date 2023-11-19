Authorities investigating inmate death at Danville Adult Detention Center

DANVILLE, Va. – Virginia State Police is conducting an investigation after a Danville Adult Detention Center inmate died Sunday morning, according to the Danville Police Department.

Authorities said around 4:45 a.m. Sunday, officers at the Danville Adult Detention Center found inmate Scott McCoy, 45, unresponsive in his cell.

We’re told officers at the adult detention center began life-saving measures before the Danville Life Saving Crew responded and transported the inmate to Sovah Health, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Danville Police Department said Interim Police Chief Chris Wiles requested that Virginia State Police conduct an independent investigation into the death.

According to authorities, a review of the incident will be conducted by the Virginia Department of Corrections.