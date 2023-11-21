44º
Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for community’s help to find stolen trailer, person responsible

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for people to come forward with information about a black dump trailer theft. (Credit: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office) (WSLS)

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Franklin County authorities are asking for people to come forward with information about a black dump trailer theft.

Authorities said the trailer was stolen on Friday, Nov. 3, sometime between 5:45 a.m. and 6:15 a.m.

A light-colored truck went onto the NexHaul property and stole the black dump trailer pictured above, according to the sheriff’s office.

We’re told the truck may have been lingering around the property before the trailer was stolen.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone who may have seen the truck or anything suspicious in the area of NexHaul, Uttermost, or the Old Kingery Store on Grassy Hill Road to call 540-483-3000.

Authorities said Uttermost and the Old Kingery Store are only mentioned for points of reference and are not to be directly associated with the theft.

