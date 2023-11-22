Two pedestrians hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Two adult pedestrians were transported to the Lynchburg General Hospital after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Authorities said it happened at about 10:48 a.m. in the 1200 block of Main Street in Lynchburg.

Both victims were crossing over Main Street without using the crosswalk, Lynchburg Police stated.

The incident briefly shut down Main Street but it has since been reopened.

Authorities said charges are pending at this time as the crash remains under investigation.