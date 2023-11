ROANOKE, Va. – Fashions for Evergreens is back at the Hotel Roanoke.

This year more than 25 local organizations decorated Christmas trees.

Now, visitors can check out the designs and donate to vote for their favorite one.

The proceeds benefit United Way of Roanoke Valley.

The tree and organization that raises the most money will be awarded the People’s Choice Award.

Over the past decade, Fashions for Evergreens has raised over $85,000

You can check out the trees through New Year’s Day.