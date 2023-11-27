Fallen Heroes Tree honors those who lost their lives in the line of duty

ROANOKE, Va. – One local organization is making sure our fallen heroes aren’t forgotten this holiday season.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

For the second year in a row, Sirens and Salutes are displaying their Fallen Heroes Tree at the Hotel Roanoke.

The tree has a star for everyone in the United States who has died in the line of duty this year, including firefighters, police officers, military, and even K-9s.

This year’s tree included fallen Wintergreen Police Officer Chris Wagner and Abington Firefighter Cameron Craig.

“Everybody on this tree, it’s their first Christmas gone. This is everybody’s family who’s going to be missing their loved ones at Christmas - their first Christmas this year without them. So, that’s why we felt it was important to spotlight all of these first responders and military members who died in 2023 giving their lives for their community and country,” Sirens and Salutes President Bill Price said.

You can see this tree, as well as all of the others at Hotel Roanoke until New Year’s Day.