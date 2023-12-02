Grandin Village Winterfest returns for another year

ROANOKE, Va. – The Winterfest Street Festival at Grandin Village is back for 2023.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

The street was filled with 41 different vendors featuring a wide variety of crafts and services.

“The people who were picked for this event — they cover so many different crafts and different kinds of media and I know many people from different events, so it’s nice for everyone to come into this one spot because we all love the neighborhood,” said Becca Smith, owner of “Runaway.”

The Boogie Woogie Christmas Band, which is made up entirely of local artists, played music, and the Appalachian Piping Academy Band played traditional Christmas carols during the tree lighting.