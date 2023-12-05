Lynchburg Police investigating bomb threat at Heritage High School

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating after a bomb threat was made toward Heritage High School on Monday.

Police said they responded to HHS around 1:25 p.m. for the report of the bomb threat.

The school was placed on a restricted entry and exit while authorities were investigating, according to LPD.

Authorities said Heritage Elementary School was also placed on a restricted entry and exit out as a precaution.

The area was searched by officers with LPD and the Liberty University Police Department. Once the area was cleared, the restricted access to the schools were lifted, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the threat is asked to contact Detective R. Williams at 434-455-6160 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter a tip online or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

