Bassett man charged with attempted murder, arson

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – A Bassett man is facing attempted murder and arson charges after an incident on Thursday, according to the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident occurred at around 3:40 a.m. when alleged video surveillance captured Daniel Reynolds, 39, with a gasoline can at the occupied home of 23 Mills School Road being ignited.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Authorities said shortly after 4 a.m., Reynolds crashed his vehicle approximately 12 miles from the home. We’re told he was arrested by state police for driving under the influence as a result of the crash.

On Thursday afternoon, the resident of the home discovered smoldering melted siding and other burnt material at her home and contacted the sheriff’s office.

We’re told Reynolds had been released from the Patrick County Jail just prior to the call being received about the alleged arson.

Sheriff Dan Smith said that Reynolds and the resident had been involved in a relationship.

“The fact that the home did not become fully engulfed in flames is a miracle, otherwise we would most likely be dealing with a loss of life,” Smith said.

Reynolds is being held without bond in the Patrick County Jail on charges of arson and attempted murder.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Lieutenant Foley or Lieutenant Austin at 276-692-6660 or 276-692-5950, respectively.