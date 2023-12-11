VSP: 79-year-old woman dead after Bland County crash

A 79-year-old woman was killed in a Bland County crash on Dec. 9, according to Virginia State Police.

On Saturday, Dec. 9 at 9:29 p.m., a 2014 Hyundai Tucson was heading north on Interstate 77 when it ran off the right side of the road and went down an embankment, police said. We’re told the crash happened in a construction zone between mile marker 62 and mile marker 63.

Authorities said the driver of the Tuscon died at the scene. She was identified as 79-year-old Elaine Harper of Princeton, West Virginia.

According to VSP, Harper was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Police said the crash is still under investigation.