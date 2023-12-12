Roanoke Rescue Mission collecting donations for North Pole gift distribution event

ROANOKE, Va. – The Rescue Mission is asking for your help to give kids a Christmas miracle.

They are asking people to donate to their North Pole gift distribution. This year, they are giving gifts to the parents in advance for the opportunity to share the presents on Christmas day with their kids in their own way.

Kevin Berry with the Rescue Mission said he believes it gives parents a sense of dignity.

Right now, they have 325 kids signed up to get gifts.

“At the rescue mission we love to help families that are in need provide gifts under the tree, the only way we can do that is through our donors, through our supporters, that are bringing in gifts and we can then in turn hand those out to those folks,” Kevin Berry, Director of Communications for Rescue Mission said.

If you would like to donate for the North Pole gift distribution you can head to the Rescue Mission to drop off those gifts, they will be collecting donations up until Christmas day.