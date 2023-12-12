Vinton Police searching for suspect in connection with burglary at gun shop

VINTON, Va. – The Vinton Police Department has confirmed to 10 News that a burglary took place early Tuesday morning at CW Tactical.

At about 3:42 a.m., officers were called to 1326 Washington Avenue, and after arriving at the scene, police determined that the suspect was able to enter the building by breaking through the secured front door.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

The investigation remains ongoing, Vinton Police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Virginia Police Department at 540-983-0617.

Any updates we receive will be added to this article.