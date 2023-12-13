Carilion Clinic hosts toy drive for mental health unit, children’s hospital

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’re still looking for a way to give back this year, Carilion Clinic is still in need of gift donations.

The hospital wants to make Christmas special for kids in the mental health unit and in the children’s hospital.

They’re looking for puzzles, books, board games, loose-fitting clothes, stuffed animals, and fidget toys. You can also donate directly from Carilion’s Amazon wishlist.

“It means a lot. They are very excited to see that the community thinks about them during the hospitalization. Our kids do not have visitors frequently, it’s a way for us to engage with them. To help them feel like children, to have that excitement and that holiday spirit,” said Lisa Dishner, senior director of nursing for mental health.

Carilion takes gift donations all year round, but if you want your donation delivered by Christmas, be sure to drop it off no later than next Wednesday, Dec. 20.

You can drop the unwrapped toy off at their Tanglewood location.