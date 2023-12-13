49º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Carilion Clinic hosts toy drive for mental health unit, children’s hospital

Greg Moore, WSLS

Keshia Lynn, Multimedia Journalist

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Carilion Children's, Toy Drive, Roanoke, Donation

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’re still looking for a way to give back this year, Carilion Clinic is still in need of gift donations.

The hospital wants to make Christmas special for kids in the mental health unit and in the children’s hospital.

They’re looking for puzzles, books, board games, loose-fitting clothes, stuffed animals, and fidget toys. You can also donate directly from Carilion’s Amazon wishlist.

“It means a lot. They are very excited to see that the community thinks about them during the hospitalization. Our kids do not have visitors frequently, it’s a way for us to engage with them. To help them feel like children, to have that excitement and that holiday spirit,” said Lisa Dishner, senior director of nursing for mental health.

Carilion takes gift donations all year round, but if you want your donation delivered by Christmas, be sure to drop it off no later than next Wednesday, Dec. 20.

You can drop the unwrapped toy off at their Tanglewood location.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Keshia Lynn is a Multimedia Journalist for WSLS. She was born and raised in Maryland and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Law and Society from American University and a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism.

email

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email