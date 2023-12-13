Green Book plaques dedicated to two landmarks in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – Two historic 20th-century landmarks in Danville are getting proper recognition.

On Tuesday, plaques were dedicated to commemorate two sites featured in the Green Book.

The ceremony was held at the Yancey House, which is now the headquarters for the Alpha Phi Omega chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.

The Green Book was a 20th-century travel guide for African Americans during the Jim Crow era.

The plaques will be added to existing historical highway markers.

“Putting a spotlight on this place simply speaks to the history of this county. Particularly the history of the African American culture, the history of Danville, and the history of Alpha Phi Omega,” Alpha Kappa Alpha president Gayle Hunt Brakely said.

The Holbrook-Ross Historic District historical marker will also receive a Green Book plaque attached to its post.