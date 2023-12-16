Breakfast with Santa fundraiser returns to William Fleming High School

ROANOKE, Va. – Santa Claus paid an early visit to the Star City to spend some time at William Fleming High School.

Everyone got a hot breakfast from Southwest Foodservice Excellence, which partners with Roanoke City Public Schools.

Then, they got to meet Santa, share their holiday wishes, and listen to him read stories.

100% of the proceeds from this breakfast go to RCPS’ Help the Homeless Fund, which supports students and their families experiencing homelessness.

“This is what we mean by we are one. Our families coming together, our community coming together, Santa joining in with us, so that we can help those who are most vulnerable, so that we can really celebrate and support each other as a community,” said Superintendent Verletta White.

This year’s event also featured special performances by the cast of Frozen and the Southwest Virginia Ballet’s Nutcracker.