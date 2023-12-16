Non profit helps engage community members through bike rides

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Cycling Without Age is about helping older people participate, meet people and remain an active part of their communities. The program offers safe rides on a trishaw, a special bicycle that allows a volunteer peddler to transport one to two people in the front seat of the bike. Volunteers sign up to “pilot” the elderly and are trained to incorporate the program’s principles: generosity, storytelling, without age, slowness, relationships.

