Two Valley Metro bus shelters coming to Northeast Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Valley Metro riders in Roanoke will have two new bus shelters added, both located at existing bus stations.

The two locations are both on Blue Hills Drive.

One is outside of Bimbo Bakeries factory, the other outside the Elizabeth Arden factory.

Roanoke City Council Members gave the green light on Monday to allow Valley Metro to build the two shelters on city property.

“They tend to focus first on the heavy use corridor and then they prioritize the use of the stop. So the more heavily used the stop is the higher the priority,” said Roanoke City Manager Bob Cowell.

City Council also discussed other location they want to see bus shelters built like along 8th Street and Moorman Road and at Valley View Mall.