36º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Two Valley Metro bus shelters coming to Northeast Roanoke

Sydney Jaxtheimer, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Tags: Roanoke, Valley Metro

ROANOKE, Va. – Valley Metro riders in Roanoke will have two new bus shelters added, both located at existing bus stations.

The two locations are both on Blue Hills Drive.

One is outside of Bimbo Bakeries factory, the other outside the Elizabeth Arden factory.

Roanoke City Council Members gave the green light on Monday to allow Valley Metro to build the two shelters on city property.

“They tend to focus first on the heavy use corridor and then they prioritize the use of the stop. So the more heavily used the stop is the higher the priority,” said Roanoke City Manager Bob Cowell.

City Council also discussed other location they want to see bus shelters built like along 8th Street and Moorman Road and at Valley View Mall.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sydney joined the WSLS 10 News team in June 2021.

email

facebook

twitter