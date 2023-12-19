Christiansburg Parks and Recreation visits assisted living facilities ahead of Christmas

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Christiansburg Parks and Recreation held its annual gift-giving day at two Christiansburg assisted living facilities.

The department spread holiday cheer in the form of furry companions at some local assisted living facilities.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

On Monday, Christiansburg Parks and Recreation paid a visit to Spring Oak Assisted Living.

10 News was there as members gave out stuffed animals to help spread some holiday cheer to their elderly residents.

Officials said spending time at the facilities helps the residents, but it also helps their staff as well.

“We don’t care if it’s a roll of toilet paper as long as it’s Christmas,” said Bobby and Gerri Stokes at Spring Oak Assisted Living.

“It’s a good thing for our department,” said Brad Epperley, Christiansburg Parks and Recreation director. “There [are] a lot of things out here that are a lot more important than we are, so it’s good to be able to give back.”

Officials from Spring Oak said they are always in need of volunteers to come and spend time with the residents, so events like this truly boost morale around the facility.