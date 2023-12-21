Sex offender shot by U.S. Marshals charged with malicious wounding

ROANOKE, Va. – A search warrant obtained by 10 News reveals new details about a sex offender shot by U.S. Marshals.

Virginia State Police charged Jeremy Dean Bailey with malicious wounding.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Bailey was shot by U.S. Marshals in Roanoke on Tuesday when officers attempted to arrest him for failing to register as a sex offender.

A new search warrant reveals that Bailey refused to come outside his home on Dunmore Street.

Investigators say Bailey was hiding in the home’s attic and “stated he was not going out, officers would have to kill him.” Investigators said when police forced their way in with a K9 unit, Bailey “came down from the attic with a knife in hand and was shot.”

Police searched the home and found a knife, a 9mm shell casing, a bullet and an OC canister.

You can see the documents we obtained on Thursday below.