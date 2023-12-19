39º
Suspect shot at Dunmore St. and Memorial Ave. in Roanoke

U.S. Marshals fire at suspect while serving warrants

Jennifer Hagan, Digital Content Manager

Dunmore Street and Memorial Avenue – A suspect was shot by U.S. Marshals while they were serving warrants for non-violent felonies at Dunmore Street and Memorial Avenue in Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department. The individual was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Virginia State Police is investigating the incident. WSLS-10 reporter Jenna Zipton is on the scene and talking with police.

