Suspect shot at Dunmore St. and Memorial Ave. in Roanoke

Dunmore Street and Memorial Avenue – A suspect was shot by U.S. Marshals while they were serving warrants for non-violent felonies at Dunmore Street and Memorial Avenue in Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department. The individual was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Virginia State Police is investigating the incident. WSLS-10 reporter Jenna Zipton is on the scene and talking with police.
