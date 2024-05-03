Minor injuries reported after Appomattox County crash involving a school bus

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – Several students and a driver were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Appomattox County Friday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said the crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Route 460 westbound and Peach Street.

State troopers told 10 News that of the 40 students that were onboard at the time of the incident, four were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was left with minor injuries as well, VSP said.

At this time, details are limited but we will continue to update this article as information becomes readily available.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.