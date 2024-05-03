Madison Heights Walmart temporarily closed during active investigation, nearby schools placed on secure mode

The Madison Heights Walmart is temporarily closed while authorities conduct an active investigation, according to the Monelison Volunteer Fire Department.

The public asked to avoid the area at this time.

Recommended Videos

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

According to Amherst County Public Schools, Amelon Elementary, Monelison Middle, and Amherst Education Center are in secure mode.

School officials said there is no threat to the schools, however they are on secure mode due to their proximity to the business.

“Please do not come to the school to pick up your child. At this time we are anticipating a normal dismissal, but will update you as soon as possible,” the school division said.

We’ll continue to update this article as we learn more.