ROANOKE, Va. – If you’re driving along Interstate 81 northbound in Roanoke County, anticipate delays!

According to VDOT, a vehicle fire has resulted in a 4-mile-long traffic backup.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said it happened at the 139.9 mile marker. It’s unclear at this time if there were any injuries reported in this incident.

Stay with 10 News for the latest traffic updates.