Sunshine continues as temperatures warm up Tuesday afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. – Tuesday is starting off with cool temperatures and clear skies. Partly cloudy conditions build in for some by the afternoon as temperatures soar into the 80s.

High temperatures today

Here is a look at how warm it gets in your backyard Tuesday afternoon. Low-mid 80s across the region all thanks to high pressure bringing in warmer air from the south.

This afternoon around 4:00PM

A couple of showers could spark up around the middle of the afternoon Tuesday. Note, if we see any showers they will be short-lived and will not ruin any plans for the day.

Severe weather across the plains and upper midwest

The storm threat has been upgraded across parts of the plains and mid-west for both Tuesday and Wednesday. This very same weather system will move across the mid-Atlantic on Thursday.

Pollen has been on the rise recently

Warm temperatures, clear skies, light winds, and drier air has pollen counts pretty high for the next couple of days.

Good to go!

Thinking about washing the car soon? Tuesday and Wednesday will be good days to do so!

A front moves in on Thursday

We are tracking a front that will move into the region on Thursday. This will bring scattered showers and storms.

Looking ahead to Thursday

Have a look at the fuel for storms on Thursday afternoon. High levels of instability will build in around the area, and bring the potential for some strong storms with heavy showers.

