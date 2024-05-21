Campbell County Sheriff’s Office warns of scammers impersonating retired deputies

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of several phone scams that involve scammers using retired deputies’ names and the sheriff’s office phone number.

According to authorities, the scammers are telling the individual that they need to contact the Sheriff’s Office or pay a fine for missing grand jury.

Recommended Videos

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

“Please remember – the Sheriff’s Office will never call you and ask for money – for any reason. Please hang up on these scammers immediately. If you feel more comfortable talking with us about it, hang up and please feel free to call us at 434-332-9580 and we will discuss the scam call you received,” the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information may contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9574. Those with information can also call Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900, enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com, or use the P3 app on a mobile device.