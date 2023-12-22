Local businesses donate thousands of dollars worth of toys to Angel Tree program

ROANOKE, Va. – “You remember when you were a kid, and you’d come down and see the Christmas tree like, ‘Oh, there are presents there,’ to give someone that opportunity is completely amazing for us,” Dr. Paul Lenkowski of Roanoke Valley ENT and Allergy said.

Giving kids a Christmas to remember — that’s what several small businesses across the Roanoke Valley aimed to do this holiday season.

Dr. Paul Lenkowski and his staff at Roanoke Valley ENT and Allergy heard about the need for donations for 215 kids in the Angel Tree program and took action.

“I was like, ‘Well, we can fix that no problem, our company can help with that.’ I gave her the company credit card and I said, ‘Go buy presents. Go buy presents for the remaining 215 people,’” Lenkowski said.

Cart after cart was filled with gifts — around $3,000 worth.

“They got a cart, filled it up, got another cart, filled it up, then the people of Target found out about it and they were really excited about it and they were pushing carts, and it was a whole train of carts for these kids,” Lenkowski said.

At the same time, Competition Cars and Classics in Salem had the same idea, after owner Kenny Martin saw the call for help on WSLS.

“The whole Roanoke Valley came together and made that angel tree wish come true,” Martin said.

They donated $1,000 worth of toys — something Martin tells 10 News wouldn’t have been possible without people supporting his business.

“We need your support. Small business needs your support and we try to give it back to you,” Martin said.

Lenkowski agreed, telling us it’s a blessing to be in the position to give back.

“People support our business, and now because they support our business, we can support our community,” he said.