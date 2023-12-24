Lynchburg Police investigating suspicious activity on Cabell Street, Peakland Place

Lynchburg Police are investigating suspicious activity that occurred overnight in the Cabell St. and Peakland Pl. neighborhoods.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Police said on Sunday at 9:30 a.m., officers responded to the 3800 and 3900 blocks of Peakland Pl., and later to the 1000 block of Cabell St. in reference to residents discovering racially charged literature being left on their property.

We’re told the flyers did not contain any threats.

If you live in these areas and think you have security, doorbell, or other video footage of a suspicious person on Sunday, Dec. 24 between the hours of 12 a.m. through approximately 3 a.m., police encourage you to save the footage.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Davis at (434) 455-6166, or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.